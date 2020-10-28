LOOK: Kim Kardashian West rented out an island for her 40th birthday bash

Kim Kardashian West rented out an entire island for her 40th birthday celebrations, where she and 40 friends soaked up the sun in peace. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star celebrated her milestone birthday last week, and according to TMZ, she rang in the special day by renting out a private island for herself and 40 friends, where they spent a week soaking up the sun. The publication reports the 40 guests flew out to the island on a Boeing 777, and upon arrival, they were handed keys to their own private villas on the beach. Kim’s guest list included her siblings - Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner - her mother Kris Jenner, Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, Khloe’s rumoured partner Tristan Thompson, and Kendall’s beau Devon Booker. 40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. pic.twitter.com/p98SN0RDZD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020 Family friend La La Anthony was also in attendance, as was Kourtney’s former partner Scott Disick and their eldest child Mason, 10.

Kim’s husband Kanye West - with whom she has North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and 17-month-old Psalm - was not present for her actual birthday because of prior work commitments, but joined the trip for the final few days.

For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today. pic.twitter.com/sSZVCdbKH9 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

TMZ claims Kim specifically picked out an island that hadn’t seen any cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, and asked all of her guests to quarantine for two weeks before the trip and get multiple tests.

Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment. pic.twitter.com/lhzLIdutlZ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

In addition to private beachfront villas, Kim reportedly gifted her guests SKIMS pyjamas, KKW Beauty products, GoPro's, waterproof disposable cameras and lots of other island essentials.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Kanye recently declared his love for Kim in a social media post marking her 40th birthday on October 21.

The 43-year-old rapper took to Twitter to share a throwback of his 2013 proposal at baseball stadium AT&T Park in San Francisco, and admitted he loves his significant other - who he married in May 2014 - "so much".

We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40 pic.twitter.com/UYOcVBpytW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

He wrote: "Been doing empty stadiums Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much (sic)"