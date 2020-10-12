LOOK: Kylie Jenner's birthday gift for Cardi B

Kylie Jenner has gifted Cardi B a blue Birkin bag for her 28th birthday. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star splashed out on the luxury accessory for the “WAP” hitmaker for her 28th birthday. Unboxing the gift on her Instagram story, Cardi thanked Kylie for the sweet gift, captioning it, "Omggg Thank you @kyliejenner ... "haaannn rockin it tomoorrraaa (sic)' before adding: "Oh, powder blue! I know I got a bathing suit to match this s*** (sic)" Kylie Jenner sent Cardi B a Birkin Bag. What do your friends do for you?🤔 pic.twitter.com/YLPeFuUPDd — 💜CHAMPION💛 (@SplashyStackss) October 11, 2020 Kylie also flew out to Las Vegas to mark Cardi's birthday with her, with other guests including her collaborator Megan Thee Stallion.

Meanwhile, Cardi previously insisted she won't let her divorce from Offset ruin her birthday plans.

Speaking last month, the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker revealed she was keen to "chill" in Miami or the Dominican Republic.

And Cardi - who has two-year-old daughter Kulture with her estranged husband - recently insisted she has "not shed one tear" over her split from her spouse as she denied rumours he cheated on her.

She said: "I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don't really need it. I'm okay.

“I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear ... This time, I wasn't crying. Wanna know why?

“The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s*** that ever happened before. It's not because the cheating.

“I'm seeing people [saying] 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole f*** complete lie ... I just got tired of f****** arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye.

“When you feel like it's not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be ... you know what I'm saying? Like, I'm tired of people. (sic)"