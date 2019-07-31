Lady Gaga has been seen kissing her new beau, sound engineer Dan Horton. Picture: AP

Lady Gaga's friends say she is "happier lately" thanks to her new relationship with audio engineer Dan Horton.



The 33-year-old singer was recently spotted kissing Horton during a romantic brunch in Studio City, California, and friends of the star say she is in a great place following her split from former fiancé Christian Carino in February and starting a new relationship with Dan, 37.





A source told PEOPLE: "Although she has been very busy, lately she seems happier."





And witnesses at the brunch said the pair seemed besotted with each other.





One fellow diner said: "They were kissing as they spoke really close up," while another added: "Ironically, she had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly okay with being seen. She seemed very happy when interacting with the guy she was with."

Lady Gaga and audio engineer Dan Horton spotted kissing during brunch date in L.A. pic.twitter.com/YKQhwDmtOh — Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) July 30, 2019

This is the first time Lady Gaga has kissed someone in public since she called off her engagement to Carino earlier this year.





But, although things are heating up between them, Gaga is planning to take things "slowly" with Horton, who has worked with the likes of Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, KISS, Lenny Kravitz and JAY-Z, because it's still early days.





Friends of Gaga say she has moved on from feeling down after her split with Carino.





A source said: "All the attention for the movie [A Star Is Born] and her split from Christian was a bit much. She escaped to Mexico with friends twice just to get out of Los Angeles. She seemed tired and a bit gloomy."





Gaga was also reportedly annoyed that people tried to link the breakdown of her A Star Is Born co-star and director Bradley Cooper's relationship with Irina Shayk to her.



