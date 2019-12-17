Lana Del Rey has made her relationship with 'Live PD' cop Sean 'Sticks' Larkin Instagram official.
The 'F*** It I Love You' singer was first photographed by paparazzi with the 46-year-old real-life law enforcement officer - who appears in the US TV series - in September, and Lana, who is normally guarded about her romantic life, later opened up about her new man for the first time in an Interview.
Now, the 'Don't Call Me Angel' singer has posted the first snap of the pair on the social media app.
Alongside the sweet picture of Lana leaning on her man, who can be seen planting a kiss on her head, she simply posted the two pink hearts emoji and an orange.