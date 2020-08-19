LOOK: Madonna parties in Jamaica for 62nd birthday

Madonna spent her 62nd birthday smoking marijuana in Jamaica, as she partied with an impressive bash. The Queen of Pop turned 62 on Sunday, but she showed no signs of slowing down as she took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her big day, including one of her holding a plate full of marijuana. She wrote alongside the images: "Resting Birthday B**** Face...................... #happybirthday #leo #fire "Birthday Fun in Jamaica "Thank you for being so welcoming!!

"Welcome to Jamaica.......... #birthday #leo @ahla_malik

"The Birthday Party Continues in Jamaica (sic)"

Several of Madonna's post were also tagged with the Instagram accounts of various people, including her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, DJ and producer Diplo, and her children - Lordes, 23, Rocco, 20, Mercy, 14, David, 14, and seven-year-old twins Estere and Stelle - some of whom appeared as hashtags, as they don't have Instagram accounts.

The “Vogue” hitmaker's birthday bash comes in the middle of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, although the singer won't be worried about catching the virus, as she previously claimed she already has the antibodies to the illness.

Madonna claimed she had contracted the virus whilst on her “Madame X” tour in March, and had tested positive for the antibodies, meaning her body can now fight off the illness.

Alongside an image of a news article explaining she has donated over $1 million to help find a vaccine, she wrote: "I'm Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!!

"And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus--

"I am not currently sick.

"When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time

"We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power! #covid19 (sic)"