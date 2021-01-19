LOOK: Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey baecay in St Barts

Hollywood’s hottest couple yet, Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan turned heads when they announced themselves on Instagram last week, now the couple are serving up major couple goals as they vacay together in Saint Barthélemy. Jordan spoiled Harvey with a getaway to St Barts and other gifts for her 24th birthday. According to Instagram page, “The Shade Room” “Turtle“ and “Nugget“ were pictured on a mega yacht looking like two models that have never eaten a carb a day in their life!“. In the lengthy caption that followed with the pictures the two were photographed on jet ski’s and getting extra cozy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) Jordan posted a cute video on his Instagram page of him and Harvey having a snow fight.

The “Black Panther” star then pulls Harvey to the snowy white ground and the two share a cuddle while Jordan says “It’s so cold”.

The couple are still in the "can’t take our hands of one another" phase and fans are living for it.

@trendytopictiff said: “Ladies I think it’s time we let go 😢 we wanna see him happy even if it’s not with us ..... come on y’all 🚶🏽‍♀️”.

@tevinjamall said: “All the women on Instagram are hurt right now”.

While @sun.of.a.hunn said: “She got my bro bad. 😂 Men only post like this when we REALLY stuck. Keep your heart 3 stacks!“.

St Barts has been the go to vacation spot for celebs like the Kardashians, Paul McCartney, Amy Schumer, Robbie Williams as well as John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen.