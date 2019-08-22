Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter. Picture: Instagram

Miley Cyrus has had a tattoo of a sculpture she found in Italy during her trip with Kaitlynn Carter inked on her arm. The "Wrecking Ball' singer's long-time tattoo artist Dr. Woo shared a picture of the new ink on Miley's arm, which is an emblem of the House of Visconti and a symbol for the Italian city of Milan.

Alongside the black and white snap of the tattoo, the celebrity tattooer wrote on Instagram: "Cool old sculpture @mileycyrus found in Italy

#hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle (sic)"

Miley and Kaitlynn were first seen kissing on a boat in Italy earlier this month, after the breakdown of both of their marriages to Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner respectively.

It has been claimed the pair are "supporting one another" as they go through their breakups.

A source recently said: "Really, only time will tell if Miley and Kaitlynn will last, but right now they are being a support for one another during a tough time and enjoying their time together."

And on Wednesday, Liam reportedly surprised Miley by filing for divorce.

An insider said: "She didn't expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well.

"What she and Liam had for a long time was very special. It's just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him."

Meanwhile, Miley and Kaitlynn sent Brody an unusual birthday gift in the form of a weed bouquet for his birthday.

The 'Hills: New Beginnings' star turned 36 on Wednesday (21.08.19) and to celebrate, his estranged wife and her new girlfriend bought him a joint gift.

Brody shared a video of the present on his Instagram Stories; a box from the marijuana dispensary Lowell Farms with a weed bouquet.

In the video, Brody can be heard saying: "Miley and Kaitlynn, you guys really stepped it up on this one. You know my favourite company of all time. We got the birthday card, attached to the weed bouquet. Look at this!"

The accompanying card contained the message: "Brody, WEED like to wish you a happy birthday! Love you! Miley + Kaitlynn (sic)."

He continued: "I have never seen one of these in my entire life. Oh my god. It's the kush, too. Happy birthday to me."