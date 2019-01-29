Kelsy Karter. Picture: Instagram

Kelsy Karter has had Harry Styles' face tattooed on her cheek after previously saying she is desperate to record a song on his next album, reports dailymail.co.uk. The inking was done by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Romeo Lacoste and the New Zealand born, Los Angeles-based singer, 24, shared the results on Instagram, writing: "Mama, look what I made me do."

The singer, who has written a song for Zayn Malik, 26, had hinted on Twitter earlier this month that she was planning to do something for 24-year-old Styles' birthday, which falls on February 1.

She wrote: "Finally know what I'm getting Harry for his birthday....".

The singer also recently tweeted: "It's 2019 and Harry Styles is still the best -looking human."

It is not known if the two artists are friends or if they even met, but did explain why she loves him last July.

She said: "What I love about him from a professional standpoint is that he was the poppiest of pop stars, and then he went off on his own and made a classic rock album.

"For someone like me who wants to live in that world who hasn't been in a boy band, he has opened the door for me. He's introduced the kids to the kind of music I want to make."

IANS