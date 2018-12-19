Samuel L Jackson. Picture: Instagram

American actor Samuel L Jackson is turning 70 on Friday, December 21 and he is celebrating his birthday month in the most stylish way ever.



Building up to his big day, the multi-award-winning actor threw a star-studded party at Cipriani 42nd Street, New York City on Sunday, December 16.





Some of the guests included Hollywood A-listers such as Whoopi Goldberg, George Lucas, Spike Lee, Magic and Cookie Johnson.





Jackson, who is known for wearing T-shirts with his face printed on them went all out on his pre-birthday party outfit. He wore a pinstripe suit and a custom waistcoat that had names of all the movies he’s starred in, 'Goodfellas', 'Iron Man', Coach Carter, just to mention but a few.

