American actor Samuel L Jackson is turning 70 on Friday, December 21 and he is celebrating his birthday month in the most stylish way ever.
Building up to his big day, the multi-award-winning actor threw a star-studded party at Cipriani 42nd Street, New York City on Sunday, December 16.
Some of the guests included Hollywood A-listers such as Whoopi Goldberg, George Lucas, Spike Lee, Magic and Cookie Johnson.
Jackson, who is known for wearing T-shirts with his face printed on them went all out on his pre-birthday party outfit. He wore a pinstripe suit and a custom waistcoat that had names of all the movies he’s starred in, 'Goodfellas', 'Iron Man', Coach Carter, just to mention but a few.
Samuel L. Jackson wears custom vest that lists all the movies he's been in. He celebrates his 70th birthday this month. pic.twitter.com/wEG53Gki8h— MoorInfo (@MoorInformation) December 17, 2018
Meanwhile, Jackson previously insisted he lives his life just like a normal person and doesn't bother having assistants or any sort of entourage and he's happy to go out and mingle with the public anywhere in the world.
He said: "Yeah, I walk the streets here. I walk the streets of London by myself. I do my own grocery shopping, I don't have bodyguards, I make strange turns off of certain streets to just find s**t to look at or see if I can discover something or find something that I wanted to buy that's odd or unusual. And nobody's out there trying to kill me. Nobody has run up on me with a knife or gun."
And whilst he says he doesn't get much hassle from fans when he's out and about in London or Los Angeles, he does often unexpectedly meet other actors, and his favourite impromptu meeting was with late Hollywood icon Gregory Peck - who died in 2003 aged 87.
He said: "I was walking by a door one day (at a studio) and somebody said 'Samuel?' When I walked in the room it was Gregory Peck. I was like, 'You know who I am?' He's like, 'Of course I do.'"