LOOK: Scott Disick and Sofia Richie hang out together

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie spent Independence Day together but insiders insisted they are not getting back together. The former couple - who split in May after two-and-a-half years of dating - enjoyed a walk by the beach in Malibu on Saturday before going for lunch at Nobu restaurant and then on to a friend's low-key beach party. However, insiders insisted the pair have not got back together. A source told People magazine: "[Scott and Sofia] spent a relaxing day in Malibu. "They seemed happy together but more friendly than romantic."

Reunited.Scott Disick and Sofia Richie hits the beach.. pic.twitter.com/xzYVa5rBy6 — One Love (@Naaswitch) July 5, 2020

The sighting of the couple together comes a few weeks after it was revealed Sofia, 21, was "hurt" by speculation the 37-year-old star had reunited with his former partner Kourtney Kardashian - with whom he has children Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and five-year-old Reign.

A source said: "[Sofia is] still processing the break-up.

"It was a serious relationship, not some fling, and she was there for Scott through some tough times.

"It hurts to see all the speculation about Scott and Kourtney, but she is so young and gets so much attention. She'll be totally fine."

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Scott and Kourtney are just "best friends" following their 2015 split, which came after almost a decade of on and off dating.

In May, the former couple spent time in Utah with their brood to celebrate Scott's 37th birthday, and sources say the pair had "so much fun".

An insider said: "Kourtney and Scott had so much fun with the kids in Utah, and the kids want them to do family trips all together more often. Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her. It's weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are really like best friends."