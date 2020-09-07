LOOK: Sofia Richie and Jaden Smith's 'flirty' beach fun

Exes Sofia Richie and Jaden Smith were photographed having fun at the beach with pals over the weekend and sources have claimed they were "very flirty" with each other. The exes - who dated in 2012, when they were both 14, before their relationship fizzled out the following year - were snapped playing at the beach in Malibu with their pals and were seen "wrapping their arms around each other" on Saturday. An source told E! News: "They spent the afternoon playing on the beach together with friends. But Sofia and Jaden only had eyes for each other. "They swam in the water together and wrapped their arms around each other. They held hands as they went in and out of the water and then they pulled each other in for a hug. "They were smiling at each other and very flirty the entire day. They seemed comfortable together."

Jaden and Sofia Richie ??!!! Well if go by their exes this is an upgrade for both of them. pic.twitter.com/2zvt7wCMdo — . (@voilaselena) September 6, 2020

The pair then went for a meal at celebrity hotspot Nobu with their friends before heading to one of their pal's places.

The source claimed: "They stayed for several hours and left together in a Sprinter van. Sofia was in a great mood and never stopped smiling.

"She seems to be having a lot of fun and is very happy. She and Jaden went back to a friend's house for the night."

The former couple hanging out together comes after Sofia recently split from Scott Disick "for good".

A sourced insisted that the 22-year-old model and the 37-year-old reality star - who first stated dating in 2017 - had been trying to work through things for months but ultimately decided it was best to go their separate ways.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that the pair are "no longer speaking" after "Scott officially called their relationship off".

A source said: "They have been off and on for two months. Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking."

The insider also claimed that their age difference became an issue for the celebrity duo.

The source added: "Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue.

"He's in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time."