LOOK: Tom Holland and Zendaya spark new romance rumours

“Spider-Man” co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya have reportedly been spotted sharing a kiss, sparking new romance rumours between the pair. Romance rumours have been swirling the two “Spider-Man” stars ever since they took on the roles of Peter Parker and MJ in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming”.

And although they have dodged speculation for years, it seems they may be close to confirming they’re together, as they’ve been spotted locking lips in a car in new photos obtained by Page Six. Other photos taken showed the pair out and about together, with Zendaya, 24, in a halter-style white crop top and green bottoms, accessorising with a pair of hoop earrings. Tom, 25, wore a white T-shirt and blue flannel overshirt, over a pair of drawstring pants.

TOM HOLLAND AND ZENDAYA ARE THE BEST COUPLE BREATHE IF YOU AGREE pic.twitter.com/DqpYg0tE8d — sof ⎊ ceo of misa LOKI ERA (@scofijeld) July 2, 2021 Representatives for the pair have not yet commented on the latest news, but the smooch comes after a source first opened up on romance rumours between the co-stars in 2017. The insider said at the time: "They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another." While another added: "They're both really ambitious and they challenge each other - but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humour and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth."

However, Zendaya denied rumours twice in the same year. In one tweet, she wrote: "My favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996 ??? (sic)”