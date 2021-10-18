LOOK: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are engaged

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are engaged. The Blink-182 drummer and the Poosh founder started dating earlier this year, and over the weekend, the 45-year-old rocker got down on one knee inside a circle of red roses on the beachfront of the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Montecito, California.

Kourtney's sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, and Tristan Thompson were among those present as the pair took the next step in their relationship. An onlooker told E! News: “Travis escorted Kourtney down to the beach, where he had red and white florals set up in the shape of a heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) “It looked very romantic. I could see Kourtney smiling from ear to ear and put her hand over her mouth looking surprised. The family cheered for them and went back into the hotel.” Kourtney, 42, shared a picture of the romantic proposal on Instagram and captioned the post: “forever @travisbarker. (sic)"

Kim, 40, took to her Instagram Story to share a video of the pair kissing and showed off her sibling's huge dazzling diamond ring. The clip was soundtracked by Bruno Mars' 'Marry You' and was also shared by Travis' 15-year-old daughter Alabama on her Instagram Story. She wrote: “So happy for you guys I love you both!”

The 'Feeling This' hitmaker also has an 18-year-old son called Landon with his second wife Shanna Moakler. He's been married twice before, however, his first marriage to Melissa Kennedy lasted just nine months. Kourtney, meanwhile, has Mason, 11, Reign, six, and nine-year-old Penelope with ex-partner Scott Disick, and this will be her first marriage.

Travis recently admitted he feels "invincible" when he's alongside the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star. And Kourtney even convinced him to overcome his fear of flying. He said: "I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, 'I would love to do so much travelling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you.' And I said, 'Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I'm telling you I'll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours notice.' And that's what she did."

Kourtney's support led to him having a change of heart about flying, and Travis conceded that she's transformed his life over recent months. The punk rock star - who was involved in a plane crash in 2008 - said: "It's still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton. "She's definitely that for me. I'm invincible when I'm with her. It's just like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again."