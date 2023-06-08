LOOK: Tupac’s legacy commemorated with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

On Wednesday, Tupac Shakur was posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony was attended by several family and friends of Shakur and MC’d by rapper Big Boy. His sister Sekyiwa Shakur, who’s widely known as Set, accepted the award and delivered a heartfelt speech in which she shared her pride in being his sister. She also spoke on how her brother always believed in himself from a very young age.

“As the proud sister of Tupac Amaru Shakur, the daughter of Metilu and Afeni Shakur. It fills my heart with honour to stand here today and represent the Shakur family. Tupac knew deep down that he was always meant for something great. “And as his little sister, I had the privilege to watch that greatness unfold. From the first time he stepped foot on the stage at the Apollo Theatre at 13-years-old, before anyone recognised his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame,” she said. Allen Hughes, who directed the recent docu-series "Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur," also, spoke at the ceremony. "How fitting in the year of hip hop's 50th anniversary that the art form's most transcendent star is finally being placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Tupac Amaru Shakur has become a global symbol of rebellion – a symbol as visible and important as Malcolm X and Che Guevara and an inspiration to activists today,” he said. Fans have been taking to Twitter to commemorate the occasion: “Set made a memorable entrance dressed in Versace” shared @2pacunlimited. “Iconic. Royalty. Queen. Delivered such a beautiful and heartful speech. We all know Afeni and 2Pac is both proud and smiling right now. Sending all my love and respect to the entire Tupac's family. Congratulations Makaveli. @WalkofFameStar.”