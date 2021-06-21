LOOK: Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett welcome twins Thunder and Saint

Usain Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett have welcomed twins, Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt, into the world as a sibling for their 13-month-old daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt. The 34-year-old Olympic legend took to Instagram on Father's Day to share a picture of his newborns, Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt, alongside the couple's 13-month-old daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt.

He wrote: "Olympia Lightning Bolt [lightning bolt emoji] Saint Leo Bolt [lightning bolt emoji] Thunder Bolt [lightning bolt emoji] (sic)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kasi J. Bennett (@kasi.b) The couple are yet to reveal when their little ones were born, but Kasi also shared a number of snaps from their photoshoot, and she paid tribute to the sprinter as "the rock of this family". She posted: "Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! @usainbolt You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end! (sic)"

The 31-year-old star wrote: "Happy Birthday Princess Olympia Lightning ...two became three (sic)" Jamaican sprinting icon Bolt also shared a birthday message for Olympia, admitting she had made him "a better person".

He wrote at the time: "So happy that you came into my life and made me a better person and a father. I just want to be better and work harder. I just want to wish u Olympia a happy first birthday daddy will love u forever (sic)" The couple have been dating since 2014, but they only went public with their relationship in 2016.