Young Thug has dropped R3.8 million on a new two-headed snake chain, which is made of 90 carats of diamonds and 18k rose gold.



Celebrity jeweller Eliantte created the necklace for Young Thug to celebrate both his 28th birthday and the release of his new album, "So Much Fun".

Meanwhile, Young Thug previously admitted he is "impulsive".





Speaking in 2016, he admitted: "Whatever I think of, that's what I do. I wake up and think, 'I want to buy a car', I buy a car. I wake up and be like, 'I just want to lay in bed with my girl', I do that. I wake up and want to rap, I rap. So whatever I think of. But really, I be on the money. We need money. We need hits. Hits bring money, money bring power, power bring fame, fame change the game. You know what I'm saying?"



