Lorde returns to posting reviews on her onion ring devotee Instagram account

Lorde has returned to posting reviews on her onion ring devotee Instagram account, @onionringsworldwide.

The ‘Royals’ hitmaker let her alternate account gather dust for three years after she was revealed as the owner back in 2017, but over the weekend, she made a big comeback to the account, which is dedicated to posting reviews on the different onion rings Lorde has tried around the world.

Lorde’s first comeback post featured a snap of some of the deep-fried vegetable snacks, and the caption read: “Don’t call it a crumb back…”

The 24-year-old singer then went on to share three further pictures of her most recently ranked rings, where she also explained that her absence was due to how “embarrassed” she felt ordering onion rings after her identity as the owner of the account was leaked.

She wrote in one caption: “I’ve got to be honest with you, this reviewer stopped ordering onion rings after her identity was leaked to the press in the great debacle of 2017. I’d get a smile and a wink from waitstaff— it got embarrassing, you know? But it occurred to me that some things are too good to let the internet spoil. (sic)”