Lorde voices her support for Black Lives Matter

Lorde has addressed the protests against racism following the murder of George Floyd and admitted it's "more damaging" to be silent on the issue. The 23-year-old star was among those to attend a peaceful protest in Auckland, New Zealand in support of the Black Lives Matter movement after unarmed black man George was killed in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, last week. Policeman Derek Chauvin was shown in footage kneeling on the 46-year-old man's neck, and the officer has since been arrested on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and sacked from the force. And the "Green Light" hitmaker has admitted it's vital to "strike a balance" between "self-serving social media displays and true action" as an ally to people of colour, whilst she insisted that "white silence" is "more damaging" than posting a "wack protest selfie". In an email to her fans, she said: "You probably weren't expecting to hear from me for another few months, but I can't ask for your attention one week and go silent on something like this the next.

"It's hard to strike a balance between self-serving social media displays and true action.

"But part of being an ally is knowing when to speak and when to listen, and I know that white silence right now is more damaging than someone's wack protest selfie.

"So let me be clear: this ongoing systemic brutality by police is racist, it's sickening, and it's unsurprising."

Lorde isn't staying silent on the matter because she hopes the more people that speak out - the more chance there is of "eventual" changes in the law.

She continued: "I'm still learning the nuances of all this.

"I'm still working out how to practise activism while refraining from social media.

"Numbers at protests and mass gatherings speak loudly, hopefully lead to eventual legislative change, so I do that."

Showing her solidarity with her fans of colour, the "Royals" singer said:

"To my black and brown listeners - I'm so sorry this is your reality, that you haven't had a choice but to be defined by this, to give it your energy.

"I'm aware of that tax on you.

"I hope white people you know are doing what they can to ease your load.

"And I really, really hope systems will change to better protect you. Black Lives Matter."

The musician also called on everyone to sign the Change.org petition demanding justice for George.