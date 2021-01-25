Lori Harvey claims beau Michael B. Jordan as 'mine'

Lori Harvey has claimed her beau Michael B. Jordan as ''mine" on a shirtless holiday snap from the pair's recent romantic getaway. The “Black Panther” star and the 24-year-old model made their romance Instagram official earlier this month, and the pair have since gushed over each other on the social media app. On Sunday, the 33-year-old actor posted some shirtless holiday snaps taken by his girlfriend, seemingly from their recent romantic getaway to St. Barts in the Caribbean. Michael captioned the post: "Spf 1000 pls Photo: @loriharvey (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan) The blonde beauty then commented: "Mine", along with the tongue emoji.

And Michael replied with the smiley face emoji with a tongue sticking out one side.

The couple's flirtation comes after sources claimed the loved-up couple are both “committed and very happy” in their relationship.

An insider said: “Michael B. Jordan’s family loves Lori, and vice versa. Lori is everything Michael’s family could have hoped for him to find. She’s lovely, respectful and fits in perfectly.

“Her friends also think he’s great for her. Everyone around them approves of their relationship. Things have gotten serious fast, but there have been no red flags.

“They’re both totally invested, committed and very happy.”

Michael and Lori first sparked romance rumours in November, before making their relationship public on January 10.

And shortly before they started posting pictures of one another on social media, sources had explained they had been dating for four months, but had been friends for years before taking things a stage further.

Another source had said at the time: “They have a lot of fun together and Michael has been ready for a serious relationship for a while.”

Meanwhile, Lori’s father, Steve Harvey, recently joked he has "pure hatred" for Michael, as he insisted he’s keeping his eye on the Hollywood hunk and won’t be swayed by his People’s Sexiest Man Alive title.

He said: "I still got my eye on him. I mean I like him, but like I say to all of them, 'I might like you. I might approve of you, but I've got a thumb-sized section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for you.' Just in case I need it.

"[Michael is a] nice guy. But I got this little section where all I gotta do is a click a switch and I'd hate your ass. You're not the sexiest man in the world to me. Let's be clear about that."