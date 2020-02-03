Louis Tomlinson thinks Zayn Malik has been 'disrespectful'









Louis Tomlinson performs during the 2019 KIIS-FM Jingle Ball concert at The Forum, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Inglewood, Calif. Picture: AP Singer Louis Tomlinson thinks his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik has been "disrespectful" but he can understand it. Malik has been apparently taking digs at the band. In one interview he branded the band's music "generic as f**k". Asked if he thinks some of what Zayn has said has been disrespectful, Tomlinson told thesun.co.uk: "Yeah, I do. But I can understand it. We have a lot of situations where we're sat in interviews and if you're in a certain mood you might run your mouth. "The older you get the more you can tell if these things actually carry any malice or if they're just a prod in the back. That's life, innit? Sometimes people chat s**t and that's the reality." Tomlinson is not ruling out resolving their differences in the future, but not any time soon.

"No, but I've not actively tried. We've all got a lot on our plates and there might be a day where I wake up and think: 'Okay, I want to right that wrong', but not yet," he said.

Speaking about the type of music his former group made, the 27-year-old pop star has admitted he is much more proud of his own music because it comes from a "real" place.

Louis is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper Wired's column as saying: "Being in a band like One Direction, and the type of band that we were and where we came from, it's not real life even in the music industry.

"You're aiming for as many No1s you possibly can, the ­biggest choruses you can ­possibly get, the biggest deals, everything is on such a ­massive scale.

"The One Direction stuff wasn't straight forward, but an element of it was because you're doing songs that are relatively vague so it fits into four or five personalities and it's automatically less personal."