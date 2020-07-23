'Love Is Blind' star Cameron buys Lauren dream car on 'Clueless' anniversary
"Love Is Blind" star Cameron Hamilton gifted his wife, Lauren Speed, with a Jeep on the 25th anniversary of "Clueless".
The couple who met on the TV show fell in love without even seeing each other and to express his love for his wife, Hamilton went all out since "Clueless" is Speed’s favourite movie of all time.
Speed, who is a photographer and model took to Instagram to share the wonderful moment.
She wrote: “ ooommmmmgggaaahhhh!!!! When I think about JESUS and ALL he’s done for MEEEEEE! (Does holy shout & stomp!) 🙏🏾😭 ... on the Clueless anniversary (yesterday) @cameronreidhamilton & @gocarvana surprised me with my #dreamcar!
“If you know me or have been following me for a while you know the obsession has been REAL! Ever since I was 8/9 years old.
““I’ve been obsessed with this white @jeep from my favourite movie Clueless.
“I DREAMED of having this as an adult.
“And look at GOD! @gocarvana also made it extra special with some #Clueless goodies in the backseat including the Cher beret, feather pens, a clueless puzzle and a ton of other goodies! AND ON THE 25th anniversary I’m done! Thank you, baby! I love u @cameronreidhamilton now let’s ride out! Let me make my 90s playlist. Lol, 🥰💚 #jeepfamily we #manifested this fam!!! (sic)”
From the beginning, Hamilton proved to be a gentleman when he adopted a puppy to stay although he never liked pets.
But because Speed loves dogs, he did everything in his power to make her happy.