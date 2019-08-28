Theo Campbell. Picture: Instagram

Actor Theo Campbell has lost vision in his right eye after he was hit by a champagne cork. Campbell took to Instagram to share details about the incident with his fans, reports metro.co.uk.

"...Two eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I've lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half. Who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me? But I still have one eye left, looking at the bright side of things," Campbell wrote.

Along with the post, the "Love Island" star also posted a photograph in which he can be seen sporting a large patch over his eye.

Campbell appeared on the third season of "Love Island" where he entered the villa on the 32nd day and was coupled with Tya Carr on the 41st day, ending up in eighth place after leaving the villa.