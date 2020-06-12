Ludacris admits talking to his kids about racism is hard

American rap star Ludacris has confessed he finds it "hard" to talk to his kids about racism. The 42-year-old rapper has admitted it's difficult to explain the recent unrest to his children, following the death of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis. The "Fate of the Furious" star - who has Shaila, 23, Karma, 18, Cai, six, and Cadence, five - told "Daily Pop": "I'm a parent myself, and you know, I think children are still impressionable and it's hard having conversations with them about what's going on today. "And everybody's looking for answers to all the negativity and things that are going on ... especially for the new generation, which I feel we have to secure and try to enrich them as much as possible." Despite this, Ludacris is pleased that positive changes are already happening following anti-racism protests in the US and elsewhere around the world.

He said: "I love seeing that some universities have started George Floyd scholarships.

"I love that there are companies that are putting money into a lot of the black communities that have been underserved for so long.

"I love that people are learning more about the history of this country and learning more about the history of slavery.

"I love that there are protests going on - peaceful protests going on in the world - and you're seeing a lot more multi-cultural and multi-ethnicity individuals galvanising and coming together."

However, he also insisted racial inequality is a deep-rooted problem in American society, saying it's "going to take a lot more".

Reflecting on the current landscape in the US, he said: "There are slow changes. But this is 401 years of oppression, so it's going to take a lot more. But this is a great start."