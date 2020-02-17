Lupita Nyong'o and David Oyelowo are mourning the death of their 'Queen of Katwe' co-star Nikita Waligwa.
The 15-year-old actress - who portrayed Gloria in the 2016 Disney movie about real-life young chess whiz Phiona Mutesi - tragically passed away on Saturday after losing her battle with brain cancer.
The 'Little Monsters' actress - Phiona's mother Nakku Harriet in the movie - shared a picture of Nikita with the quote from the film, "In chess, the small one can become the big one."
She also hailed the Ugandan star as a "warm, talented girl" and sent her "thoughts and prayers" to her family.