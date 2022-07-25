Lupita Nyong'o: ‘Black Panther sequel has been therapeutic’

Lupita Nyong'o says making “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has been therapeutic following the death of Chadwick Boseman. The 39-year-old actress reprises her role as Nakia in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) sequel and admits that making the film has been a "powerful statement" following the tragic passing of Boseman - who played the lead role in the original film - in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer.

Nyong'o told The Hollywood Reporter at the San Diego Comic-Con: "To make this film against all odds is a powerful statement unto itself, and I am very proud that we did it. "It was very therapeutic. It restored a sense of hope for me in making it, and I think we've expanded the world of Wakanda in ways that will blow people's minds – not just Wakanda but the 'Black Panther' world. I just cannot wait until it's not a secret anymore," she said. The film is set to be released in November and Nyong'o explained that Boseman has never been far from the cast's thoughts during production.

The “12 Years a Slave” star said: "It's been a doozy of a few years for everybody. For us as a cast, having lost our king, Chadwick Boseman, that was a lot to process, and in many ways, we're still processing it. When you lose someone, I don't know when you stop missing them. And of course, we felt it so much, making this film without him." Nyong'o remained tight-lipped when asked about a moment in the film's trailer that hints that somebody else will don the Black Panther suit. She said: "Don't you just love a good secret?"