Macaulay Culkin makes everyone feel old, announces a 'midlife crisis' at 40

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

“There were certain times when I had to catch myself, once or twice. ”'You're having too good a time, Mack.' I mean, I've had friends who ask me, 'How do I get clean?'

““And I go, I'm the last person you should ask, because I'm gonna give you the worst advice, which is: Just stop. Just stop!

"And that's not the way it works. But I never went so far down that road where I needed outside help.

“I wouldn't be the person I am today if I hadn't had drugs in my life at some point or another. I had some illuminating experiences - but also it's f****** stupid, too, you know?

“So besides the occasional muscle relaxer, no, I don't do drugs recreationally. I still kinda drink like a fish.

“I drink and I smoke. But I don't touch the things. I do love them. They're like old friends. But sometimes you outgrow your friends."