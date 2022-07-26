Macklemore suffered addiction relapse during the Covid-19 outbreak

Macklemore suffered an addiction relapse during the Covid-19 outbreak.
The “Thrift Shop” rapper has spent years battling alcohol and drug issues and previously spent time in rehab in a bid to tackle his demons, but he's now revealed he experienced a setback during the Covid-19 pandemic, but has since got sober again.
He made the revelation in a video posted on TikTok to his new song “Chant”, writing: "I relapsed during the first summer of COVID. Today I have 694 days clean."
In the song, he raps about his battle with addiction and references an overdose that put him in hospital.
"20k deep, better pull out your phones/Turnin’ the arena to believers every time I hit the ceiling/Ain’t nobody ever touchin’ my show/Look at where we started, look at where we got to/Almost OD’d that night in the hospital/Wasn’t gonna die, more life in the arsenal/Got another shot to pull off the impossible,“ he rapped.
The “Same Love” hitmaker entered rehab for his drug and alcohol addiction in 2008 and celebrated three years of sobriety until a relapse in 2011. He had struggled with substance abuse throughout the majority of his 20s and previously insisted he wouldn't have survived without treatment.
During a virtual appearance on “People's Party with Talib Kweli”, he said: "If it wasn't for my pops having the 10 or 12 racks (thousand) that it was when I first went to treatment and (his ability) to spend that on me, I'd be f****** dead. I wouldn't be here right now. That's not to be f****** dramatic, that's just what it is. I was about to die."