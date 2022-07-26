Macklemore suffered addiction relapse during the Covid-19 outbreak

The “Thrift Shop” rapper has spent years battling alcohol and drug issues and previously spent time in rehab in a bid to tackle his demons, but he's now revealed he experienced a setback during the Covid-19 pandemic, but has since got sober again.

He made the revelation in a video posted on TikTok to his new song “Chant”, writing: "I relapsed during the first summer of COVID. Today I have 694 days clean."

In the song, he raps about his battle with addiction and references an overdose that put him in hospital.

"20k deep, better pull out your phones/Turnin’ the arena to believers every time I hit the ceiling/Ain’t nobody ever touchin’ my show/Look at where we started, look at where we got to/Almost OD’d that night in the hospital/Wasn’t gonna die, more life in the arsenal/Got another shot to pull off the impossible,“ he rapped.