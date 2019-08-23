Madonna performs at the 2019 Pride Island concert during New York City Pride in New York City. Picture: Reuters

Madonna, Bella Thorne and Shailene Woodley are among the stars to back Miley Cyrus following her candid Twitter post about her past behaviour. The "Hung Up" hitmaker has lent her support to the 26-year-old singer following her candid Twitter post in which she defended herself against allegations of cheating on estranged husband Liam Hemsworth while speaking about her "previously life" of wild partying and drug taking before they tied the knot.

Madonna insisted Miley has "no need" to say sorry for being the person she is.

She tweeted in response: "Thank GOD!! You are human! A woman who has lived. No need to apologize!! (sic)"

And Madonna wasn't the only star to lend her support to the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker, which Shailene Woodley and Lily Aldridge simply replying with red heart emojis.

Bella Thorne posted: "I love this. So much from the heart. Takes a lot to say. I love every version of u. Perfection is imperfect and that's a fact.(sic)"

And Juicy J commented: "We love you Miley stay strong."

In her original post - which she shared just a day after Liam filed for divorce - the "Malibu" singer vowed she had "nothing to hide" and though she revealed she had previously lost endorsement deals and movie roles as a result of her partying, she insisted she had changed once she and the 29-year-old actor reconciled four years ago.

She wrote: "I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide.

"It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20's. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I've experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom.

"I f**ked up and cheated in relationships when I was young.

"I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong.

"I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it.

"I swung on a wrecking ball naked.

"There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history.

"But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I've learned from every experience in my life. I'm not perfect, I don't want to be, it's boring. I've grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.

"BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.

"I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger. (sic)"