Madonna is the first woman to earn Billboard 200 top 10 albums in each decade since 80s

Madonna has become the first female artist to earn Billboard 200 top 10 albums in each decade since the 1980s. The 64-year-old star – who is often referred to as The Queen of Pop – achieved the milestone after her remix compilation “Finally Enough Love” debuted at number eight in the chart.

Story continues below Advertisement

Madonna registered her first top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart in October 1984 with her self-titled record, which went on to peak at number eight. The 80s also saw Madonna achieve four other top 10s on the Billboard 200 with “Like a Virgin”, “True Blue”, the “Who’s That Girl” soundtrack and “Like a Prayer”. Watch video:

She amassed seven in the 1990s, including the likes of “The Immaculate Collection” and “Something to Remember”, six in the 2000s, including “Confessions on a Dance Floor”, and four in the 2010s, “Sticky Sweet Tour”, “MDNA”, “Rebel Heart” and “Madame X”. The other acts who have achieved the milestone of having Billboard 200 top 10 albums in each decade since the 1980s are AC/DC, Def Leppard, Sir Paul McCartney, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Robert Plant, Prince, Bruce Springsteen and James Taylor. Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj's “Super Freaky Girl” became the first number one debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a hip hop song by a solo female artist without accompaniment since 1998.

Story continues below Advertisement