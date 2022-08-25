Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon drops debut solo single

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon has followed in her Queen of Pop mom's footsteps by launching her music career with her debut solo single. The 25-year-old fashion model, whose father is actor Carlos Leon, released the club banger “Lock and Key” under the moniker Lolahol on Wednesday.

And the song contains an apparent reference to Lady Gaga, with the line: “No sleep, bus, club, ‘nother club, ‘nother club, plane, next place, no sleep, no fear.” It was a viral meme from a 2011 interview with the “Shallow” hitmaker. Watch video:

It's an interesting choice of reference, as Madonna, 62, and Gaga, 36, have feuded in the past. In 2012, the “Like a Prayer” hitmaker described the “Million Reasons” singer's music as "reductive". Prior to that incident, Gaga, a self-confessed fan of Madonna during her teenage years, admitted her hit single “Born This Way” was influenced by the Madonna track “Express Yourself”.

But in her documentary, “Gaga: Five Foot Two”, the “Poker Face” hitmaker told her older rival to be more upfront in her disapproval of her style. She said: "The only thing that really bothers me about her is that I'm Italian and from New York so, like, if I got a problem with somebody, I'm gonna tell you to your face. “But no matter how much respect I have for her as a performer, I could never wrap my head around the fact that she wouldn't look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive or whatever…

"No no no, like I saw it on f****** TV. Telling me that you think I'm a piece of s*** through the media - it's like a guy passing me a note through his friend: 'My buddy thinks you're hot, here's his...' F*** you! Where's your buddy f****** throwing up against the wall and kissing me? "I just want Madonna to f****** push me up against the wall and kiss me and tell me I'm a piece of s***." The “Hung Up” singer made another dig at Gaga following the latter's press tour for “A Star is Born”.

Gaga had repeatedly said of her co-star and director Bradley Cooper: "There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don't believe in you, but all it takes is one and it just changes your whole life." But Madonna shared a clip from one of her own 1980s interviews on her Instagram story in which she said: "If there are 100 people in a room and 99 say they liked it, I only remember the one person who didn't." However, the pair put the past behind them when Gaga attended Madonna's Oscars after party in 2019.

Leon previously teamed up with her “Vogue” hitmaker mother on the track “Superstar” in 2012. FILE PICTURE: Pop singer Madonna, right, and her daughter Lourdes Leon Ciccone. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini) Madonna is also mom to Rocco, 22, David, 16, Mercy, 16, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stella. Lourdes is not the only musical member of her family, as Madonna recently tipped her son David, whose father is filmmaker Guy Ritchie, to become as big a music star as her one day.