Madonna's relationship with Ahlamalik Williams is getting serious
The 61-year-old singer is currently seeing her 25-year-old backing dancer and his father Drue, 59, says the pair have been dating for over a year and he and Ahlamalik's mother Laurie, 55, have both met the star.
He told TMZ: "Love has no age. My son is livin' la Vida Loca, and I'm just happy for him."
According to Drue, Madonna and Ahlamalik first met in 2015 when he auditioned for her 'Rebel Heart' tour and Madonna was so impressed with the dancer's moves that she personally picked him out of the audition group.
However, he says the pair only started dating a year ago but things have already gotten serious.
Drue told the website that Madonna hosted Ahlamalik's family at one of her shows in Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and invited them for dinner in her suite afterwards.