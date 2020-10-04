Maisie Williams planning move to France

Former “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams is considering relocating from the UK to France with her boyfriend Reuben Selby. The 23-year-old actress is looking for a place to settle down with her boyfriend, Reuben Selby, but they are unsure of where to go as she doesn’t want to live in London anymore. She said: “Technically I live in London, but I’ve been flitting around a bit. I don’t really know where I want to live. “I don’t think we want to be in London anymore. “I think we quite like being in the countryside, but whether we stay in Britain or we go to France, we’re still deciding.

“ I’m trying to figure it out. I have had a couple of different places, and I rent them all out at the moment, but I guess what I really missed is having a place which is my own, that I always go back to.”

The former “Game of Thrones: star has been learning French and has enjoyed having something to focus on outside of her work.

She said: “It’s going well. Every time I think I’m fluent, I realise I don’t have a clue how to say anything, but I’m going back to Paris to learn some more.

“I’ve been going to this school called Alliance Francaise, and it’s really great. It’s been nice to spend this downtime concentrating on something, because when you don’t have a role to prepare for, or a script to read, or an audition to do, you can feel a bit lost.

“It’s been nice to use this time and do something that’s all my own, and not for anyone else.”

And Maisie admitted that when she returns to her family in Bristol, it feels “totally bizarre” because both she and the area have changed so much.

Speaking in conversation with her “New Mutants” co-star Charlie Heaton for Interview magazine, she said: “Going home is really lovely, but totally bizarre, because I still feel like the same person, but it’s very different now.

“Even in the little village that I grew up in, there’re new families who have moved in.

“It belongs to other people now, and all of a sudden there’s this famous actress who’s come there. That’s always really strange.”