Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq. Picture: Instagram

Malika Haqq says her best friend Khloe Kardashian is "doing really good" in the wake of her split from Tristan Thompson. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star ended her relationship with the basketball star after he cheated on her with her friend Jordyn Woods but she is doing much better now, according to her best friend Malika Haqq.

She said: "Khloe is good. She's doing really good."

And Malika absolutely adores True - who Khloe has with Tristan - and has confessed she spoils her rotten.

She added: "It's the best thing ever. True is the cutest, smallest, brown version of Khloe I could have asked for ... You just don't say no to True. It's actually kind of difficult. So yes, I spoil her."

And the 36-year-old television personality has an incredibly special bond with Khloe and says they are "blessed" to have each other.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm able to be a Malika because have a Khloe. We take care of each other. We're a duo that's really tough to come by, but we are blessed to have each other and we build off of that. We don't judge each other. We can tell each other when either one is right or wrong, but no matter what we just stick together. That is all that really matters to us. When you have someone who has your back no matter what, it's like a family member. You know how your mother was like, 'You're in trouble, you're wrong, but I still got your back.' That's the nature of our relationship."

Khloe recently blamed the cheating scandal on Tristan - after previously blaming Jordyn.

She wrote: "This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time. What's been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True. (sic)"