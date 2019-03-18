Mampintsha. Picture: Instagram

West Ink founder Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo has issued an apology to South Africans and Babes Wodumo on Sunday after he was heckled by Cubana patrons on Saturday. Since the video of Mampintsha physically assaulting Babes surfaced earlier this month the duo gqom artists have been dominating news headlines.

Over the weekend Mampintsha was heckled by patrons upon his arrival at Cubana, Pietermaritzburg. While the viral video of him being heckled at the popular restaurant franchise initially said he was kicked out, a Cubana staff member told TshisaLIVE that Mampinstsha was berated by customers but not kicked out.

The people at Cubana PMB kicked #Mampintsha out of the venue last night😂 I STAN!!!!! pic.twitter.com/p0CWKmg5oP — Zamanombulelo (@Zamanombulelo1) March 17, 2019

Adding that he was escorted to a private lounge and left the venue after a few drinks.

Following the incident, Mampintsha posted an apology on Instagram on Sunday. In the lengthy statement, the "Impokompoko" artist starts off by addressing South Africa and saying "I'm sorry...from the bottom of my heart I would like to send my deepest and humblest apologies."

Mampintsha also said that he was "beyond shameful and disappointed" in himself for letting his emotions getting the better of him.

Later in the statement he revealed that he is will be receiving counselling to find the root of his problem.

He ends the statement by addressing Babes, her family, the leader in the country, the entertainment industry and the general public saying that he is "really sorry", he "regrets everything" and asks to be forgiven.

Read the full statement below: