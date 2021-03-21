Man breaks into Johnny Depp's home, takes a shower and refuses to leave

Police were called to the Johnny Depp’s house in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday where a man had made his way into the actor's house and was taking a shower in one of the bathrooms.

Refusing to come out, the door was kicked down by police so they could arrest him. However, before he even went for the shower, the man - who had been spotted in other people's gardens nearby - also made himself a drink from Johnny's in-house bar. TMZ reports that the man was booked for felony vandalism as he damaged a door in the house.

Back in January, Johnny's house was broken into over the weekend.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor was targeted by a woman, who is possibly homeless, but her attempts to enter the abode were thwarted when she triggered the building's security system and police were called.

However, sources said at the time that the woman may have panicked when the alarm went off because she fled the scene before cops arrived. Officers found her nearby and were also able to connect her to another recent burglary in the area.