Man who allegedly killed Nicki Minaj's father turns himself in to cops

The man who allegedly killed Nicki Minaj’s father in a hit and run has turned himself in to police, and has been charged with leaving scene of incident involving death of a person, and tampering with or suppressing physical evidence. Nicki’s 64-year-old father Robert Maraj died on Friday when he was struck by a car between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue in Nassau County, New York, with the driver of the vehicle that hit him allegedly fleeing the scene. But according to TMZ, 70-year-old Charles Polevich has now been arrested by police in connection with the incident after he turned himself in on Wednesday. Law enforcement sources have told the publication Polevich has been arraigned and charged with two felonies, including leaving scene of incident involving death of a person, and tampering with or suppressing physical evidence. According to the criminal complaint filed against Polevich, the man allegedly hit Robert with his 1992 white Volvo, and police say he “then exited his vehicle, stood over the victim, asked him if 'he was ok’, walked and returned to his vehicle and fled the scene”.

Police also allege Polevich then drove to his home "avoiding intersections and did conceal his vehicle in the detached garage at his residence”.

In a press conference given on Wednesday by Nassau County Police Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick – who is the commanding officer of the homicide squad – it was claimed Polevich “made the conscious decision to leave” the scene of the crime without attempting to call the emergency services to help Robert.

The officer said: “He got out of the car and he looked at the deceased and got into the car and made the conscious decision to leave. Instead of dialling 911 or calling an ambulance, he went home and secreted his vehicle.”

TMZ reports Polevich’s bail has been set at $250,000, and he has been ordered to surrender his passport, as well as have his travel restricted to New York.