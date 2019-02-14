Mandy Moore. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Mandy Moore insists it is always "worth" speaking out, even if the truth is "painful". The "This Is Us" actress was one of seven women to have spoken out in a New York Times expose against her ex-husband Ryan Adams, who she claimed had emotionally abused her during their six-year-marriage.

And now Mandy has lent her support to other women who have experienced "trauma or abuse".

She wrote on Instagram: "Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it's always worth it. My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever."

In the newspaper article, the 34-year-old star alleged the 44-year-old singer was "psychologically abusive" and belittled her singing talents.

She added: "Music was a point of control for him. He would always tell me, 'You're not a real musician, because you don't play an instrument.'

"His controlling behaviour essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time - my entire mid-to-late 20s."

However, Ryan's lawyer told the publication that the allegations were "completely inconsistent with [Ryan's] view of the relationship" and that he supported her "well-deserved professional success".

Also among the women to accuse the 'Wonderwall' singer of abusive behaviour was 'Ava', a now 20-year-old bass player who alleged she struck up an online correspondence with the musician when she was just 13 and accused him of exposing himself over Skype video chats.

The pair first connected over music, as she was and up and coming bass player but their texts soon turned graphic. In one message, he had told her: "i would get in trouble if someone knew we talked like this (sic)"

Andrew B. Brettler, the star's lawyer, said: "Mr. Adams unequivocally denies that he ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage."

Megan Butterworth, who Ryan was engaged to before she called off their romance in 2018, also accused him of being controlling and emotionally abusive.

And in a series of tweets posted after the New York Times newspaper article surfaced, Ryan apologised "to anyone he has ever hurt, however unintentionally".

He wrote: "As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing. But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period. I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologise deeply and unreservedly."