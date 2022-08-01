Margot Robbie ‘eternally grateful’ to ‘Neighbours’ for launching Hollywood acting career

Margot Robbie will be “eternally grateful” to “Neighbours” for launching her Hollywood acting career. The 32-year-old, who began her TV work playing Donna Freedman from 2008 to 2011 on the Australian soap, also appeared in the show’s finale, which aired on Friday.

She filmed scenes in Los Angeles but sent 37 bottles of champagne to the Melbourne set, and said she felt the finale was “the end of an era”. Now Hollywood’s highest-paid actress, the double Oscar-nominee told “The Sun on Sunday”: “I owe so much to ‘Neighbours’. There are so many of us that owe them for giving us a big break. “It wasn’t just about giving me a break either – it gave me a real chance to work on my craft. It was the perfect training for Hollywood, and I will always be eternally grateful.

Watch video: Friday’s finale after 37 years and almost 9 000 episodes saw Robbie’s comeback accompanied by returns by actors including Jason Donovan, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Holly Valance and Natalie Imbruglia. Anne Charleston, who played Ramsay Street veteran Madge Bishop, also made an appearance with her late character popping up as a ghost.

Robbie said she only realised how popular the soap was globally when she moved to London. The “Wolf of Wall Street” actress said: “It really is an end of an era for fans. "When I lived in London, I understood at its peak how big it was. People would come up to me and tell me how they watched it every day after school.”

