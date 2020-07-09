Mariah Carey has completed her 'unfiltered' memoir

Mariah Carey has finished her memoir and admitted she found it "incredibly hard, humbling and healing" to write. The 50-year-old singer revealed last November that she was set to put pen to paper to tell her life story, and now she has finished the tome, which she has described as "unfiltered", and admitted she found it "incredibly hard, humbling and healing" to write. Mariah - who insisted she's never been able to share her full story before - will set the record straight on many misconceptions about her personal and public life and explained that she delved "deep" into her childhood and "gave the scared little girl inside of me a big voice". The "We Belong Together" hitmaker also described herself as becoming a "betrayed woman" after being "abandoned" and she hopes her book will show others the "resilience of the human spirit".

In a letter to herself on the back cover of the tome, she wrote: "It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir. I want to tell the story of the moments - the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams, that contributed to the person I am today.

"Though there have been countless stories about me throughout my career and very public personal life, it's been impossible to communicate the complexities and depths of my experience in any single magazine article or a ten-minute television interview.

And even then, my words were filtered through someone else's lens, largely satisfying someone else's assignment to define me.

"This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs. Unfiltered. I went deep into my childhood and gave the scared little girl inside of me a big voice. I let the abandoned and ambitious adolescent have her say, and the betrayed woman I became tell her side.

"Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit."

Mariah - who has twins Moroccan and Monroe, eight, with ex-husband Nick Cannon - captioned a snap of the book on Instagram: "Delivered! "I have learned that beauty has to flourish in the light."

The currently untitled memoir - which follows Mariah's 2015 book 'All I Want For Christmas' - is expected to hit bookshelves later this year.

Publisher Henry Holt previously announced the memoir will be published by the firm's Andy Cohen Books imprint.