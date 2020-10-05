Mariah Carey to stop giving interviews

Mariah Carey doesn't see "the point" in giving interviews any more now she's published her autobiography. The “Fantasy” hitmaker insisted she can’t see “the point” in speaking with media outlets to promote her work any more as she’s given the full story of her life in her autobiography, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey”, so people can simply refer to the book if they have any questions about her. She told The Guardian newspaper: “No offence to doing interviews, but what would be the point? I can’t articulate it better than I already have [in the book]. From now on, I’m like, ‘Please refer to page 29,’ you know what I mean?” And asked about a passage in the book in which she documents her 2001 breakdown, she said: “Those are my words, so please refer to page 29.” The 50-year-old singer – who has twins Moroccan and Monroe, nine, with ex-husband Nick Cannon – insisted she “deserves” to be high-maintenance now because she had to work so hard to get to where she is today.

She said: “You know what? I don’t give a s***. I f****** am high-maintenance because I deserve to be at this point.

“That may sound arrogant, but I hope you frame it within the context of coming from nothing.

“If I can’t be high-maintenance after working my a** off my entire life, oh, I’m sorry – I didn’t realise we all had to be low-maintenance. Hell, no! I was always high-maintenance, it’s just I didn’t have anyone to do the maintenance when I was growing up!”

Despite the fact she’s developed a reputation as a diva over the years, Mariah doesn’t care.

Asked if the tag bothers her, she laughed: “No! Who the f***cares?

“Honestly! ‘Oh my God, they’re calling me a diva – I think I’m going to cry!’

“You think in the grand scheme of things in my life that really matters to me, being called a diva? I am, b******, that’s right!”