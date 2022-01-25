Marilyn Manson denies claims he 'essentially raped' Evan Rachel Wood on music video set

Singer Marilyn Manson has denied allegations he "essentially raped" actress Evan Rachel Wood while filming the music video for “Heart-Shaped Glasses (When the Heart Guides the Hand)”. The 53-year-old musician - who was in a relationship with the 34-year-old actress from 2007 to 2010 - has now responded to allegations he acted inappropriately towards his former fiancee during the filming of the video for his 2007 single “Heart-Shaped Glasses (When the Heart Guides the Hand)”.

In a statement from his lawyer to E! News, he denied the claim and said the musician "did not have sex with Evan on that set, and she knows that is the truth". Manson - who real name is Brian Warner - has been accused of sexual and physical abuse by multiple women, which he has denied. In new documentary “Phoenix Rising” – which tells the story of her life and career – the “Westworld” actress claimed Manson assaulted her while filming a "simulated sex scene" for the video.

She said: "It's nothing like I thought it was going to be. We're doing things that were not pitched to me. "We had discussed a simulated sex scene, but once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real. I had never agreed to that. "I'm a professional actress, I have been doing this my whole life, I'd never been on a set that unprofessional in my life up until this day. It was complete chaos, and I did not feel safe. No one was looking after me."

Wood said shooting the music video was a "traumatising" experience and claimed even the crew found the experience "uncomfortable". She added: "It was a really traumatising experience filming the video. I didn't know how to advocate for myself or know how to say no because I had been conditioned and trained to never talk back – to just soldier through.