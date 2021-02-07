Marilyn Manson had a 'Rape Room', claims Phoebe Bridgers

Singer Phoebe Bridgers on Friday claimed that rock musician Marilyn Manson had what she describes as a rape room in his house. "I went to Marilyn Manson's house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the 'r*pe room', I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward," Bridgers tweeted. She also lashed out at the music label and management that have now distanced themselves from Manson. "The label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f***ing pathetic," Bridgers further tweeted. Her claim comes in the wake of multiple sexual harassment allegations cropping up against Manson, including one by his ex-fiance Evan Rachel Wood who said that the rock musician had groomed and abused her.

Dita Von Teese also addressed the allegations of abuse made against her former husband Marilyn Manson.

The 52-year-old rocker's former fiancee Evan Rachel Wood was one of five women to claim this week that they had been sexually and emotionally abused by the “Fight Song” hitmaker.

And his first wife, burlesque performer Dita, has addressed the news and insisted "the details made public do not match my personal experience".

The 48-year-old model was married to the “mOBSCENE” star - whose real name is Brian Warner - for around 12 months between 2005 and 2006, after several years of dating, and said she wouldn't have tied the knot with Marilyn if she'd had the same experiences the women have alleged to have had during her relationship with the music star, while she insisted she divorced him "due to infidelity and drug abuse".

Dita concluded that she hopes those "who have incurred abuse" can take "steps to heal".