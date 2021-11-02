Marilyn Manson joins Kanye West at Sunday Service

Marilyn Manson led a prayer circle at Kanye West's Sunday Service over the weekend. The “Stronger” hitmaker has started a new round of his religious services and on Sunday, the controversial rocker - who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women - was seen standing at the front and centre of the choir, with everyone in attendance dressed entirely in white, and some having their heads covered with hoods or masks.

Musician Kenny Bear noted on Twitter: "marilyn manson is currently leading a prayer circle with justin bieber and kanye west.(sic)" Marilyn Manson during Justin Bieber’s prayer 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/g6I0CdrgQv — Monty. (@Mxnty) October 31, 2021 As seen in video footage shared online, at one point Kanye and Manson bowed towards one another, touching foreheads with their eyes closed. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber was also in attendance, but mainly kept his hood on, seemingly to lay low, but did take the mic at one point.

Kenny tweeted: "justin bieber just said "we cast out any demonic presence on this day in the name of jesus" and marilyn manson nodded dfkjsfnksdjdnfksdnkfdsjnfdk "ppl keep dming me asking if this is real and its 100% real word for word (sic)" In August, Kanye brought Manson out as a guest at one of his 'Donda' listening parties, sparking controversies.

The 52-year-old singer also appears on Kanye's new song “Jail, Pt. 2”, alongside controversial rapper DaBaby, who recently found himself in hot water after making homophobic comments about HIV and AIDS at Rolling Loud Festival. But the 44-year-old rapper previously claimed his record company tried to block the song from the album. He tweeted: "UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM OUT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND THEY BLOCKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM.(sic)"