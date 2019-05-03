Mark Hamill says he's a "better man for just having known" the late Peter Mayhew. The late actor - who was best known for playing Chewbacca in the 'Star Wars' franchise - tragically passed away on April 30 at the age of 74, and on Friday his co-star Mark led the star tributes with a touching social media post detailing their "loyal" friendship. Mark - who stars as Luke Skywalker in the sci-fi franchise - tweeted: "He was the gentlest of giants-A big man with an even bigger heart who never failed to make me smile & a loyal friend who I loved dearly-I'm grateful for the memories we shared & I'm a better man for just having known him. Thanks Pete #RIPPeterMayhew #Heartbroken @TheWookieeRoars (sic)"

Other stars who paid their respects to the late actor included William Shatner, George Takei, and Patton Oswalt.William wrote on Twitter: "I am so sorry to hear about Peter. We had so many fun and memorable tweets back and forth over the years plus seeing each other at a convention here and there. My deepest condolences to his family. He will be sorely missed!"

He was the gentlest of giants-A big man with an even bigger heart who never failed to make me smile & a loyal friend who I loved dearly-I'm grateful for the memories we shared & I'm a better man for just having known him. Thanks Pete #RIPPeterMayhew #Heartbroken @TheWookieeRoars pic.twitter.com/8xbq9HEWF2

💔I am so sorry to hear about Peter. We had so many fun and memorable tweets back and forth over the years plus seeing each other at a convention here and there. My deepest condolences to his family. He will be sorely missed! 😢 https://t.co/R3lAEvkQJc — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 2, 2019

Whilst George tweeted: "A sad day for millions of fans," and Patton added, "Aw hell, Chewbacca. #RIPPeterMayhew (sic)"Peter's family confirmed his passing in a statement on Friday, which read: "The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home."Another statement then described the star as a "gentle giant" and a "beautiful person."It read: "We are so very sad to have to inform you all that Peter Mayhew who was Chewbacca in the 'Star Wars' films passed away last night at his home in Texas."Peter was a real gentle giant and a very quiet, shy and beautiful person! A one-off! The Chewbacca role was more Peter playing himself on screen and the question of how much of Peter is Chewie and how much of Chewie is Peter will never be worked out as they really were one and the same."