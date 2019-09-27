Mark Ronson has apologised for his "sapiosexual" comments and insisted he was "misunderstood".
The "Uptown Funk" producer had declared himself sapiosexual - meaning he is attracted to intelligence before gender - during a recent interview, but now he has backtracked on his remarks.
Speaking during Rolling Stone magazine's first "In Conversation" event this week, he said: "I do not consider myself part of any marginalised community and I apologise if anybody misunderstood or took offense to it."
The 44-year-old star regrets making the remark without having a full understanding of what the term means, as he claimed ITV's 'Good Morning Britain' described sapiosexual as being "attracted to intelligence".
French equality minister Marlene Schiappa recently identified as sapiosexual and author Nichi Hodgson appeared on 'GMB' to explain the issue.