Mark Ronson apologises for sapiosexual comment







Mark Ronson. Picture Bang Showbiz Mark Ronson has apologised for his "sapiosexual" comments and insisted he was "misunderstood". The "Uptown Funk" producer had declared himself sapiosexual - meaning he is attracted to intelligence before gender - during a recent interview, but now he has backtracked on his remarks. Speaking during Rolling Stone magazine's first "In Conversation" event this week, he said: "I do not consider myself part of any marginalised community and I apologise if anybody misunderstood or took offense to it." The 44-year-old star regrets making the remark without having a full understanding of what the term means, as he claimed ITV's 'Good Morning Britain' described sapiosexual as being "attracted to intelligence". French equality minister Marlene Schiappa recently identified as sapiosexual and author Nichi Hodgson appeared on 'GMB' to explain the issue.

Nichi said: "The definition means intelligence first then attraction. I date men and women and identify as bisexual, and the thing that linked all people that I have dated has been their brains.

"We know a certain percentage of the population is sapiosexual. It's always existed, we just didn't have a word for it."

Mark - who is divorced from French actress Joséphine de La Baume, 34 - was appearing on the programme to discuss his new album 'Late Night Feelings' but decided to get involved in the debate.

Host Kate Garraway said: "Now we know you are single, and Mark has got very involved in our debate backstage. You are identifying as a man who likes intellect?"

He replied: "Yeah, I didn't know that there was a word for it. We were all arguing backstage in the dressing room. With a couple of your producers. And yes I feel like I am identifying as sapiosexual."