Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson seen out and about in London. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Super producer Mark Ronson joked he "stalked" Miley Cyrus "for four years" until the 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' singer agreed to work with him. The superstar producer collaborated with the singer on both 2018's 'The Most' - taken from her 'She Is Coming' record - while she sang on hit single 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' from his upcoming album 'Late Night Feelings', and he admitted it took some time before she agreed to pair up.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: "There's always embarrassing stuff happening... With Miley I was definitely texting her, or maybe you could say stalking, for four years like, before she kind of got back to me!"

The 43-year-old DJ also revealed he went a similarly direct route to ask Camila Cabello - who sings on 'Find U Again' - if she'd be interested in appearing on hiS LP.

He added: "I was listening to the radio and I heard 'Never Be The Same' and I was really like, 'oh that's the voice'.

"I didn't know Camila so I got her number and I was like, 'hey do you like sad music?' and she was like, 'I love sad music'... And she's the queen of emo pop of course. I didn't realise that."

Meanwhile, Mark recently opened up on working with the late Amy Winehouse and admitted she "turned down" the volume on his song 'Bang Bang Bang' from 2010's 'Record Collection' when he played it to her.

He previously said: "I remember playing her 'Record Collection', and stuff that I was working on. She was in various states of [sobriety] so depending how sober she was at the time, sometimes she'd listen, sometimes she'd tune out.

"She had like, no filter, so if I was playing her something ... I remember playing her 'Bang Bang Bang' and after about five f***ing seconds of the song she started to turn it down."