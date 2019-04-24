Mathew Knowles and Beyoncé. Picture: Instagram

Mathew Knowles has a "great relationship" with his daughters Beyoncé and Solange, although he admits they don't speak every day. The 67-year-old record executive and talent manager is the father of the two musical superstars - and has also managed both of them - and says his relationship with both his daughters is strong, even if they don't speak every day.

When asked what his relationship with Beyoncé is like, he said: "I have a great relationship as a father with not just Beyoncé, but people forget I have this talented, gifted kid named Solange, who is a Grammy winner and has had a number one album. People tend to think she does not exist.

"It's not a daily dialogue. Daughters tend to always gravitate to their moms more than their dads. I think it's pretty standard in the universe, my relationship."

And Mathew admits he used to find it difficult to switch from being a manager to being a father, but says his "mistakes" are not things he would change about his life.

He added: "The most challenging thing was separating and walking the line from manager to father. That's very difficult in the music industry. If I had to do it all over again, I would change nothing because I believe failure is an opportunity to grow, not a reason to quit. Most people when they make mistakes, they want to quit rather than learn from it."

Mathew also spoke about racism in the music industry, and said it's "about time" people had the "social courage" to speak out against issues including racism and homophobia.

When asked by Paper magazine if he thinks there is "tremendous racism" in the music business, he said: "I wouldn't use the word 'tremendous', but racism exists in every aspect of our lives. I watch the news and people finally say 'white people', 'black people'. We were so walking on eggshells. It's no different from racism against Brown people or the LGBTQ community. It's about time we have the social courage to speak up, speak out, and speak against homophobia and racism."