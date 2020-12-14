Matt Healy hails girlfriend FKA twigs 'a legend' amid her lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Matt Healy has paid tribute to his girlfriend FKA twigs as she faces her lawsuit against ex-partner Shia LaBeouf, who she is suing for sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress". The 32-year-old singer is suing the 34-year-old actor for sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during the course of their brief relationship in 2019, claiming she was subjected to "relentless" abuse from him. And, over the weekend, The 1975 frontman took to Instagram to pay tribute to his partner. The ‘Love Me’ hitmaker - who was first linked to twigs in January - wrote alongside a picture of the ‘cellophane’ star: “legend. icon. loml. (sic)”, along with a series of different emojis such as the red love heart and flowers. Following reports of her lawsuit, twigs took to Twitter to explain why she decided to come forward with her accusations.

She wrote on the social media platform: “it may be surprising to you to learn that i was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. it was hard for me to process too, during and after i never thought something like this would happen to me.

“which is why i have decided it’s important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option.

“i hope that by sharing my experience i can truly help others feel like they are not alone and shed some light on how those who are worried somebody they care about may be in an abusive relationship can help because i understand it can be confusing and hard to know what to do. (sic)”

Twigs went on to say sharing her allegations with the world has been her “second worst nightmare”, but insisted she wanted to make sure she helped “even just one person” by sharing her story.

She added: “the statistics on domestically abusive and intimate partner violence relationships are shocking and during covid i have been really anxious because i know many victims will have been literally trapped with their abusers with no relief or way to get out.

“my second worst nightmare is being forced to share with the world that i am a survivor of domestic violence

“my first worst nightmare is not telling anyone and knowing that i could have helped even just one person by sharing my story (sic)”

In her lawsuit, twigs accused the ‘Transformers’ star of driving recklessly with her in the passenger seat whilst out for a drive just after Valentine’s Day last year, and claimed he removed his seatbelt and threatened to crash the car unless she professed her love for him.

She also claimed Shia physically, emotionally and mentally abused her many times in a relationship that lasted less than a year, and alleged Shia gave her a sexually transmitted disease (STD).

Shia responded to the allegations through the New York Times, and admitted he has been “abusive to myself and everyone around me for years”.

He said in a statement: “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel.

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years.

“I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

However, the movie star insisted that “many of these allegations are not true”, but also said he owed the women “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done”.