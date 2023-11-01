Matthew Perry’s death ‘being probed by robbery homicide cops’

Matthew Perry’s death is reportedly being probed by robbery homicide police. The ‘Friends’ actor died in a suspected drowning aged 54 on Saturday in the hot tub in the backyard of his $6-million mansion in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, and despite cops saying there were no signs of foul play at the scene of his death, it’s said that the LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division has taken over the investigation into his shock passing.

TMZ reported on Tuesday: “It may come as a surprise to some because foul play is not suspected at this point but cops say it's just standard procedure for (its Robbery Homicide Division to investigate) high-profile cases.” It added the LAPD told it “the Robbery Homicide Division is looking to make sure there is nothing nefarious involved in Matthew's death, and it's normal for RHD to take the lead on high-profile cases because RHD has the experience and manpower necessary”. After an initial investigation, the Los Angeles County coroner has deferred giving a cause of death for the Chandler Bing actor’s passing, which may take weeks to determine.

Perry reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and was unresponsive when found by his assistant in his jacuzzi at 4pm on Saturday.

His staff member made a frantic 911 call and a drowning was referred to in the 15-second dispatch audio clip obtained by TMZ. Perry had spent years battling drink and drug addictions, and authorities said no illegal substances were found at his home. But his home was reportedly packed with a huge range of prescription medications – from anti-depressants and anxiety pills to heart drugs.

TMZ said: “Our law enforcement sources said authorities found anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and a COPD drug in the house.” COPD is short for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and drugs used to treat it are often used for people who have emphysema or chronic bronchitis. In 2018 at the age of 49 Perry suffered a gastrointestinal perforation as a result of his extreme opiate usage.