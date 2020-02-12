Gabrielle Union has thanked fans for their “love and encouragement” after her step-daughter came out as transgender.
The 47-year-old actress took to social media on Tuesday to share her gratitude to those who have offered “support” and “resources” following the news that her 12-year-old stepdaughter - who was born a boy named Zion - has come out as transgender, and now goes by the name Zaya.
Gabrielle - who is married to Zaya’s father Dwayne Wade - introduced her step-daughter on social media, as she said she is “so proud” of her for coming out.
The former ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge wrote: “Meet Zaya. She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people. (sic)”